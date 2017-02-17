Weekly Fiver

“The Constant Wife”
By Somerset Maugham; directed by Jim Crisp. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 students and children through age 22. theatremacon.com. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Community Drumming
Come and have some fun while learning the different techniques, styles and rhythms of African drumming with Brother Kwame and Wes Stephens. $5; free for Tubman Museum members. tubmanmuseum.com. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Black History Month Film Series: “I Am Not Your Negro”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Jay’s Hope Blind Wine Tasting
Live music, food, wine raffle, silent auction. Benefits Jay’s Hope. Register as a team. $60 per team of four; individual tickets at the door for $30. jayshope.org. 478-238-6360. New City Church, 1015 Riverside Drive. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rockin’ Road to Dublin
Irish dance. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $30-$45. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comments