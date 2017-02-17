‘Simplify Your Life from the Inside Out: The 7 Keys to Finding Inner Peace’

By Mark Wayne Smith of Macon
142 pages, $9.99 (CreateSpace)
What it’s about: Timely and practical advice to help you find simplicity and peace in your life where it matters the most: from the inside out. As the world becomes more complex and life gets faster, you can easily get overwhelmed. With the lessons drawn from the author’s own experiences, you can master the skills needed to find peace.
The author says: If you want a life of peace and contentment, then the simpler, the better. And simplicity isn’t about your “stuff” — it’s about what is on the inside.
Where to find it: Amazon.com
Comments