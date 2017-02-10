‘Living into God’s Dream: Dismantling Racism in America’

Edited by Catherine Meeks of Atlanta
150 pages, $18 (Morehouse Publishing)
What it’s about: “Living Into God’s Dream” is a compilation of essays written by seven individuals who have spent a lifetime reflecting upon the racial climate in America. The contributors intended to create a volume that will help to facilitate a new 21st century conversation on race.
Author’s favorite line: My son’s statement, “Mama, it is so hard to be black in America.”
Where to find it: churchpublishing.org/livingintogodsdream and amazon.com
By the same author: “Standing on Their Shoulders: A Celebration of the Wisdom of African American Women” (Tubman Museum)
Comments