‘Images of America: Central Georgia Textile Mills’

By Billie Coleman of Macon
128 pages, $21.99 (Arcadia Publishing)
What it’s about: The book explores the forgotten industrial history of Middle Georgia, which took advantage of the Georgia fall line and locally grown cotton. Mills were operated across Middle Georgia, from Macon and Columbus to Augusta and more. The textile mills and villages were once an important part of the landscape of the region.
The author says: My favorite part of the book was learning about the experiences and memories of those who grew up in the textile mill villages and the sense of community they shared with one another.
Where to find it: Travis Jean Gallery, Ocmulgee National Monument, Macon Arts Alliance, Payne Mill Antiques, Golden Bough, Gottwals Books, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, and Historic Macon’s Sidney Lanier Cottage. It’s also available online through Amazon.com and centralgeorgiatextilemills.com.
