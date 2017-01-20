Weekly Fiver

“Jolly Roger and the Pirate Queen”
The Backlot Players annual youth production. Comedy by Craig Sodaro. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 478-994-0443. 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
A joyous evening of solo and two-piano literature from the Classical and Romantic periods. Pianists Edward Eikner and Carol Goff share timeless. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
College Town Film Series: “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”
Hosted by Patrick Brennan, Middle Georgia State University. A collaboration of Middle Georgia State University, Wesleyan College and Mercer University. This years’ theme is “On the Margins.” $5 college faculty/staff and general public at the door, includes a snack pass; free for students with college ID. 478-471-2710. Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Justin Moore and Lee Brice
With special guest William Michael Morgan. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $29.75-$59.75. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m. Saturday.
All That Jazz
The 21st annual concert and ball benefiting the Tubman Museum. Featuring After 7. Reserved floor seating $150; balcony seating $35. Tubmanmuseum.com. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 7 p.m. Saturday.
