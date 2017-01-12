Weekly Fiver

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
A Youth Actor’s Company (YAC) production. Directed by Colby Marshall, music direction by Ellen Wilson. Buy tickets online at theatremacon.com or at the door beginning an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $18 adults; $12 children/students through age 22. 478-746-9485. 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“In the Heat of the Night”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
“A Song for Coretta”
Play about civil rights icon Coretta Scott King. Black Box Theatre, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Jeans ‘n Classics Disco & Motown”
The Macon Symphony Orchestra’s annual pops concert. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $20 general admission balcony tickets. maconsymphony.com. 478-301-5300. 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Dark Side of the Moon
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. Saturday.
