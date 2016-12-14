The best of what’s happening in Middle Georgia for the week of Dec. 18.

“Willy Wonka”
Musical. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Children under 5 not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“The Urban Nutcracker”
Presented by Kali Dance Studio. Come experience this classic tale with an urban hip-hop twist. $15. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 3 p.m. Sunday.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. 6-10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Saturday.
“Zootopia”
Presented by the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Drinks and popcorn for sale. Limited seating. Admission to the Hall of Fame will be free all day. gshf.org. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ice Skating
Regular admission is $10 general admission; military rate is $8. maconcentreplex.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday.
