My parents greatest Christmas gift was their example

Like you, I remember going to the State Farmers Market to get the Christmas tree. That was when the market was downtown, before it moved out to Eisenhower Parkway.
Daddy believed a Christmas tree looked like a Frazier Fir. We would cruise the rows until we found just the right one. Then take it home on top of the latest version of his company car, which was always a white, Chevrolet station wagon.
I’ve been remembering my father lately. He passed over to glory just after Christmas in 1984. But my parents loved this holiday and I always will, too. This season brings joys and sorrows for different reasons. Which leads me to ask, am I inspired by faith or depressed because of stress and finances?
Allow me to share the gift I was given.
I grew up in a home with colorful and committed parents and a litter of differently spotted siblings. We had a great time, especially at Christmas. In the early years of their young family, my sibs and I would dash through our Santa Claus gifts and chase next door to my maternal grandmother’s for a Christmas morning reading of the Christmas story as told in Luke 2.
We would then drive to Rome to gather with daddy’s side of the family. Somehow we were watered, fed, entertained and toileted without fighting or breaking any toys.
Obviously, my model for coupling was formed in these early experiences. And the basic premise I have for defining a married couple rests in the joy of this season. The smells, the sounds and the temperature all remind me of happy family life.
How did my parents do it? Both of them had the grief of having lost their fathers. Money was tight, but I had no concept of this as a child. They had commitments to family, finances, church and PTA, but none of this interfered with the peace and hope of the season.
One year, there was a suspicious mound of boxes covered with a sheet in the back of daddy’s station wagon. Of course it was locked, we would have to wait until the sparkling morning of Dec. 25 to get our hands on those packages.
I guess what I can tell you about the gift I was given is that my parents loved each other. I didn’t think they were perfect. But we knew they loved each other. They would hug and play, give gifts and celebrate with each other. They worked together for us and served each other.
My father had a wonderful sense of humor — good enough to perform skits at the school and entertain us with silliness at home. He also taught us by example through his work effort and dedication to volunteering. Somehow they made it work.
Ultimately their devotion to each other was the magic that made Christmas wonderful. I hope you have such role models. If not, be the devoted lover and join me in entering this season of lights, trees and family celebrations with joy.
