The best of what’s happening in Middle Georgia for the week of Dec. 11, 2016

“Willy Wonka”
Musical. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Children under 5 not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Cottage Christmas
Stock up on sweet and savory treats during a yuletide bake sale, and enjoy carols performed by the Otis Redding Foundation DREAM Choir. Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St. Free. historicmacon.org. 4-7 p.m. Sunday.
Fabian Concert Series: The Cortona Trio
Featuring Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Julie Albers, cello, and Elizabeth Pridgen, piano. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15 per person; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A Christmas Cabaret
Featuring the vocal talents of Bryson Holloway, Kimberly Lochner, Tiffany McCall, Charles Davis, and the musical talents of Jim Penndorf, David Lintz, Athens Carter and Rob Sumowski. Tickets are available online or at the door. $20. theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
John Berry: The Christmas Concert
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $38. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
