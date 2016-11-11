Did you know the kazoo came from Macon?

2:09 Tour the Bibb County jail with Sheriff David Davis Pause

5:39 Cop Shop Podcast: He begged to be beaten, then took off his clothes

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

1:11 "A lot of people are scared of them," walker says of geese

1:05 Meeder lifts Mercer over Georgia

2:13 Gov. Deal helps recognize trauma center

1:16 How to recognize sex trafficking

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped