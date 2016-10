What happens when 1930s glamour meets 1970s disco chic?

0:27 Huge monarch butterfly floats through air Pause

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:57 Pit builder William Chaney describes what makes a good barbecue pit

0:32 Tips for starting a sport for your child

2:18 How to plant a simple garden

1:10 Make this easy butter bean, corn and tomato salad

3:38 See the New York corpse flower bloom in 3 minutes

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:26 Why should you care about Blackbird Day?

0:54 How much water should you drink?