By Camille Esther of Forsyth
438 pages, $29.99 (Tate Publishing)
What it’s about: Kicked out of the only home he has ever known, Dorian is forced to decide whether to move on or make things right. To make matters worse, he discovers someone is trying to kill him. Is it his best friend or his proclaimed enemy? “Dorian the Daring” is a story of adventure, from sword fights to contraband, assassinations to the rescue of fair maidens, including Dorian’s own sister. Finally, after escaping a dungeon torture scene, Dorian realizes what he has to do — and has the chance to do it.
Where to find it: amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com
