Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Weeks of Aug. 24-Sept. 6
Arby’s, 3952 Pio Nono Ave. 93
Arby’s, 4500 Forsyth Road 95
Baymont Inn & Suites, 3680 Riverside Drive 77
Bruce Elementary, 3660 Houston Ave. 96
Burger King, 1188 Gray Highway 97
Burger King, 4459 Forsyth Road 98
Central Fellowship Academy Gym, 8460 Hawkinsville Road 96
Central Fellowship Christian Academy, 8460 Hawkinsville Road 100
Comfort Inn & Suites, 3935 Arkwright Road 87
Cottages On Wesleyan, 1633 Wesleyan Drive 91
Country Inn & Suites, 3915 Arkwright Road 94
Dr. M. L. K. Jr. Elementary School, 1301 Shurling Drive 97
James H. Porter School Lunchroom, 5802 School Road 100
John Wesley Villas, 5471 Thomaston Road 96
John Wesley Villas, 5471 Thomaston Road 91
KFC, 4030 Pio Nono Ave. 96
KFC Wingworks, 4475 Forsyth Road 97
Krystal, 1140 Gray Highway 95
Kumo Restaurant, 7275 Hawkinsville Road 75
Macon Swirls, 5451 Bowman Road 96
Margarita’s Mexican Grill, 5451 Bowman Road 100
McDonald’s DBA Mac Attack, 1450 Rocky Creek Road 85
Microtel Inn & Suites, 2020 Bowman Park 88
Morningside Assisted Living Of Macon, 6191 Peake Road 96
Northeast High School Kitchen, 1654 Upper River Road 100
Nutrition For Tomorrow Food Program, 2778 Riverside Drive 100
Papouli’s Grecian Food, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 100
Peter G. Appling Middle School, 1210 Shurling Drive 87
Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 88
Pruitt Health-Peake, 6190 Peake Road 92
Rodeway Inn & Suites, 130 Holiday Drive N. 91
Saleem’s Fish Supreme, 2198 Pio Nono Ave. 93
Sonny Carter Elementary School, 5910 Zebulon Road 90
Subway, 1401 Gray Highway 95
Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 81
Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery, 546 Poplar St. 97
Waffle House, 4320 Hartley Bridge Road 90
Windsor Academy, 4150 Jones Road 96
Houston County Environmental Health
Weeks of Aug. 27-Sept. 9
Anna’s Asian Cafe’, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 89
Arby’s, 2061 Watson Blvd. 97
Baymont Inn & Suites, 2731 Watson Blvd. 100
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2926 Watson Blvd., Centerville 93
Burger King, 2010 Watson Blvd. 100
Charlie’s Bar & Grill, 1291 S. Houston Lake Road 80
Cherokee Pines Golf and Fitness, 1000 Country Club Drive, Perry 91
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 133 Margie Drive 97
Church Home Rehab & Healthcare, 2470 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley 90
Deli House, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 80
Domino’s, 2699 Watson Blvd. 92
El Bronco, 2067 Watson Blvd. 96
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant, 109 Margie Drive 92
El Jalisciense, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 91
Game-On Sports Cafe, 4027 Watson Blvd. 96
Gold Cup Bowling Center, 1041 Russell Parkway 100
Hardees, 421 N. Davis Drive 87
Hibachi Express, 1080 Ga. 96 92
IHOP, 2710 Watson Blvd. 92
Jalisco Grill, 273 Perry Parkway, Perry 96
Jarred Reneau’s Proshop, 72 Play Golf Drive 92
Krystal, 10136 Hawkinsville Highway 91
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2706 Watson Blvd. 77
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2706 Watson Blvd. 100
McDonalds, 265 Perry Parkway, Perry 99
Monkey Joe’s, 4993 Russell Parkway 100
Rusty’s, 807 A Carroll St., Perry 99
Smoothie King, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 91
Sofrito Tap and Pour, Trivia Brain Blaster, Warner Robins 100 (Aug. 30), 100 (Sept. 6)
Sonic Drive In, 805 Ga. 96 100
Taco Bell, 419 N. Davis Drive 100
The Swanson, 933 Carroll St., Perry 96
Waffle House, 310 Russell Parkway 85
Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive 94
