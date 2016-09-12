Living

September 12, 2016 2:11 PM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Weeks of Aug. 24-Sept. 6

Arby’s, 3952 Pio Nono Ave. 93

Arby’s, 4500 Forsyth Road 95

Baymont Inn & Suites, 3680 Riverside Drive 77

Bruce Elementary, 3660 Houston Ave. 96

Burger King, 1188 Gray Highway 97

Burger King, 4459 Forsyth Road 98

Central Fellowship Academy Gym, 8460 Hawkinsville Road 96

Central Fellowship Christian Academy, 8460 Hawkinsville Road 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, 3935 Arkwright Road 87

Cottages On Wesleyan, 1633 Wesleyan Drive 91

Country Inn & Suites, 3915 Arkwright Road 94

Dr. M. L. K. Jr. Elementary School, 1301 Shurling Drive 97

James H. Porter School Lunchroom, 5802 School Road 100

John Wesley Villas, 5471 Thomaston Road 96

John Wesley Villas, 5471 Thomaston Road 91

KFC, 4030 Pio Nono Ave. 96

KFC Wingworks, 4475 Forsyth Road 97

Krystal, 1140 Gray Highway 95

Kumo Restaurant, 7275 Hawkinsville Road 75

Macon Swirls, 5451 Bowman Road 96

Margarita’s Mexican Grill, 5451 Bowman Road 100

McDonald’s DBA Mac Attack, 1450 Rocky Creek Road 85

Microtel Inn & Suites, 2020 Bowman Park 88

Morningside Assisted Living Of Macon, 6191 Peake Road 96

Northeast High School Kitchen, 1654 Upper River Road 100

Nutrition For Tomorrow Food Program, 2778 Riverside Drive 100

Papouli’s Grecian Food, 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 100

Peter G. Appling Middle School, 1210 Shurling Drive 87

Pine Pointe Hospice of Central Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 88

Pruitt Health-Peake, 6190 Peake Road 92

Rodeway Inn & Suites, 130 Holiday Drive N. 91

Saleem’s Fish Supreme, 2198 Pio Nono Ave. 93

Sonny Carter Elementary School, 5910 Zebulon Road 90

Subway, 1401 Gray Highway 95

Subway, 5451 Bowman Road 81

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery, 546 Poplar St. 97

Waffle House, 4320 Hartley Bridge Road 90

Windsor Academy, 4150 Jones Road 96

Houston County Environmental Health

Weeks of Aug. 27-Sept. 9

Anna’s Asian Cafe’, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 89

Arby’s, 2061 Watson Blvd. 97

Baymont Inn & Suites, 2731 Watson Blvd. 100

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2926 Watson Blvd., Centerville 93

Burger King, 2010 Watson Blvd. 100

Charlie’s Bar & Grill, 1291 S. Houston Lake Road 80

Cherokee Pines Golf and Fitness, 1000 Country Club Drive, Perry 91

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 133 Margie Drive 97

Church Home Rehab & Healthcare, 2470 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley 90

Deli House, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 80

Domino’s, 2699 Watson Blvd. 92

El Bronco, 2067 Watson Blvd. 96

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant, 109 Margie Drive 92

El Jalisciense, 1114 Ga. 96, Kathleen 91

Game-On Sports Cafe, 4027 Watson Blvd. 96

Gold Cup Bowling Center, 1041 Russell Parkway 100

Hardees, 421 N. Davis Drive 87

Hibachi Express, 1080 Ga. 96 92

IHOP, 2710 Watson Blvd. 92

Jalisco Grill, 273 Perry Parkway, Perry 96

Jarred Reneau’s Proshop, 72 Play Golf Drive 92

Krystal, 10136 Hawkinsville Highway 91

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2706 Watson Blvd. 77

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2706 Watson Blvd. 100

McDonalds, 265 Perry Parkway, Perry 99

Monkey Joe’s, 4993 Russell Parkway 100

Rusty’s, 807 A Carroll St., Perry 99

Smoothie King, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 91

Sofrito Tap and Pour, Trivia Brain Blaster, Warner Robins 100 (Aug. 30), 100 (Sept. 6)

Sonic Drive In, 805 Ga. 96 100

Taco Bell, 419 N. Davis Drive 100

The Swanson, 933 Carroll St., Perry 96

Waffle House, 310 Russell Parkway 85

Zaxby’s, 861 Warren Drive 94

Related content

Living

Comments

Videos

Pit builder William Chaney describes what makes a good barbecue pit

View more video

Entertainment Videos