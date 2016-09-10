The best of what’s happening in Middle Georgia for the week of Sept. 11

Second Sunday Concert Series
Featuring the Hank Wonder Trio and celebrating 75 years of Otis Redding. Presented by Bragg Jam. The Brick will be selling food and beverages. Picnics, lawn chairs and pets are welcome; no tents or grills. Coleman Hill Park. Free. braggjam.org. 6 p.m. Sunday.
A Tribute to Otis Redding
Concert in recognition of Otis Redding’s 75th birthday, featuring Chuck Leavell, Dexter Redding, Otis Redding III and Mark Lockett, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Robert McDuffie and more. Proceeds support the Otis Redding Foundation. City Auditorium, 415 First St. ticketmaster.com. $62 balcony, $152 table seats. 8 p.m. Sunday.
“The Apartment” movie
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
Featuring Native American artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians and historic lifestyle demonstrators. Native foods and other concessions will be available. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. $6 adults; $3 for ages 6-12 and active duty military; children under 6 are free. 478-752-8257. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Garden Brothers Circus
Featuring elephants, acrobats, a human slingshot, circus clowns, aerialists and more. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. Adults: $36 VIP ringside, $28 standard; children (under 13): $19 VIP ringside, $11 standard. ticketmaster.com. maconcentreplex.org. 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
