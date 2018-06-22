Water park with 12 slides gets ready for opening. Wait until you see the Boomarango

More than 50 people splashed around a Warner Robins water park weeks before opening.
Rigby’s Water World tested one of their main water slides, the Boomerango Friday. This slide, nicknamed Wipe Out, was one of four slides left to be tested before the grand opening.
The park was originally slated to open last summer, said Gracie Preston Rigby, manager of Rigby Entertainment Complex. The opening was delayed, however, due to excessive amounts of rain.
“The whole park is concrete,” she said. “You can’t pour concrete in the rain.”
The park, located behind Rigby’s Entertainment Center, will include a quarter mile lazy river, 25 cabanas, and a rain forest structure that has 12 slides, two dump buckets and over 60 water toys. The park also includes a kiddie pool area and an adult only swimming pool.
Rigby said they are planning to open in mid-July.
Rigby’s hosted a contest on Facebook last year for a chance to test out the water park before it opened. People were chosen by random for the exclusive event.
Kaitlyn Walton traveled from Perry to check out the park. Walton said she enjoyed all the rides and will definitely be back once they officially open.
“I would have never thought this would be in Warner Robins,” Walton said.
A water park is not the only attraction joining the Rigby’s family. Last year, Steve Rigby told the Telegraph they will build two hotels, a 1,250-person convention center, a 250-seat restaurant and a 6,000-person amphitheater, all to open in a years time. As of Friday, Gracie Rigby said one of the hotels is currently under construction and the additional projects will follow.
“What we have here is one of a kind,” she said.
Daily admission to the water park will cost $25.99 and season passes will be $59.99.
Comments