Durango crashes into Jim Shaw’s restaurant

Just before 6 AM Tues., May 29, 2018, a Dodge Durango driven by Tiffany Knight of Macon, hit Jim Shaw's seafood restaurant at 3040 Vineville Ave. after hydroplaning, hitting an employee’s car in the parking lot before crashing into the back porch.
The diary of LeRoy Wiley Gresham who grew up in Macon during the Civil War will be published in a book titled "The War Outside My Window". Gresham grew up in what is now the 1842 Inn and believed to have died at the age of 17 from tuberculosis.
Macon-Bibb County Commission Committee of the Whole hears CPA MIller Edwards' presentation on expense and efficacy of forensic audit. He says revenue expectations have been too high for years and the best way to deal with that is to adjust budgets.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Michael Burns said the Interstate 75-16 interchange construction is a “huge problem” for law ]enforcement. Burns explains why speeding tickets aren’t written for the abundance of violators.
Telegraph reporter Liz Fabian and videojournalist Jason Vorhees take you through the Interstate 75-16 interchange construction zone where drivers frequently speed and have rarely been ticketed since work began in June 2017.
Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.