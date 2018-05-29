Durango crashes into Jim Shaw’s restaurant

Just before 6 AM Tues., May 29, 2018, a Dodge Durango driven by Tiffany Knight of Macon, hit Jim Shaw's seafood restaurant at 3040 Vineville Ave. after hydroplaning, hitting an employee’s car in the parking lot before crashing into the back porch.
Liz Fabian
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.