18th homicide victim shot ‘multiple times’

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones explains how Macon’s Larry Harden was fatally shot at 3212 Hillcrest Ave. early Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in the 18th homicide of 2018.
Liz Fabian
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.