Macon store robbed near school crossing

South Bibb County school students walked past crime scene tape Friday, May 25, 2018 after the Sprint Food store No. 6 was robbed at 2075 Rocky Creek Rd. in Macon just before 6:15a.m.
Liz Fabian
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.