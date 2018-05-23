Stacey Abrams wins Democratic primary in Georgia for governor

Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary in Georgia for governor. If elected, she would become the first black female governor in the nation.
Associated Press
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.