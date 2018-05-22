Macon-Bibb Commission hears alternative to forensic audit

Macon-Bibb County Commission Committee of the Whole hears CPA MIller Edwards' presentation on expense and efficacy of forensic audit. He says revenue expectations have been too high for years and the best way to deal with that is to adjust budgets.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Latest News

Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.