In state House district race, a Democrat has the cash, but Republicans have the votes

Hours after the polls closed on Tuesday, it was clear Danny Mathis would be the Republican nominee to the state House seat in east central Georgia. The Democrats in District 144 will go to a runoff between Jessica Walden and Gregory Odoms. But a different set of numbers could make it interesting to voters of both parties.
That’s fundraising.
In a district that’s sent a Republican to the Gold Dome for years, Democrat Walden reported raising about $33,000 for the election. That’s more than 10 times as much as the next closest candidate of either party who filed reports.
Walden is a communications consultant and is the niece and daughter of the brothers who founded Capricorn Records. Odoms is a pastor and former member of the Twiggs County Board of Education. They got roughly 34 and 29 percent of the vote, respectively.
Not making it to the Democratic runoff were Cheyenne Warnock, a homemaker and Mary Whipple-Lue, former mayor of Gordon.
On the Republican side, Mathis, a coroner and funeral service provider from Bleckley County, got about 64 percent of the vote. So he needs no runoff against fellow Republicans Trey Ennis, an attorney, and Milton Sampson, a retiree.
Under the Gold Dome, Republicans treasure their large majority, while Democrats relish any chance to cut it. If the district looks uncertain, that will be of interest to both sides.
And while the district has voted Republican, it’s a bit of a special case. Though the district lines changed in 2011, the voters in that general area kept voting for incumbent Bubber Epps, even though he himself had switched parties from Democrat to Republican. It’s better to be in the room where the majority caucus makes decisions, after all.
But on the other hand, far more Republicans cast a vote in this primary than Democrats. Almost 4,500 votes were cast for the three Republicans together, and about 3,200 were cast for the four Democrats.
The district includes all of Twiggs, Wilkinson and Bleckley counties plus parts of Bibb, Houston, Jones and Laurens.
