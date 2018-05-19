Warner Robins mom says her 9-year-old was chased by SUV after driver tried to lure him inside

Warner Robins resident Marla Hendrix says this video captures a portion of a Friday afternoon incident in which the driver of a 2000-model Chevrolet Tahoe with two other men inside tried to lure her 9-year-old son inside. He flees on his bicycle.
Marla Hendrix
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.