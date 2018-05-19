Driving through Macon’s interstate danger zone

Telegraph reporter Liz Fabian and videojournalist Jason Vorhees take you through the Interstate 75-16 interchange construction zone where drivers frequently speed and have rarely been ticketed since work began in June 2017.
Liz Fabian
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.