Blaze damages Warner Robins apartments

Warner Robins firefighters are investigating a blaze at the Cedar Pointe apartments at 135 Ignico Drive on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Liz Fabian
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.

People help injured bald eagle in Macon

Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.