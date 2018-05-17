Macon-Bibb commission candidates take on county budget woes

Three Macon-Bibb County residents vying to become District 1 commissioner say a better grip needs to be had on the county's spending and budgeting. Election day is May 22.
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.

People help injured bald eagle in Macon

Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.

Why are campaign financial reports important?

Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.