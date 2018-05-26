Local historian shares importance of Macon teen's Civil War diary being published

The diary of LeRoy Wiley Gresham who grew up in Macon during the Civil War will be published in a book titled "The War Outside My Window". Gresham grew up in what is now the 1842 Inn and believed to have died at the age of 17 from tuberculosis.
Jason Vorhees
Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Latest News

Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case

Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.