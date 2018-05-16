Brandon Warren takes stand in Sam Poss murder case
Brandon Warren, 20, accused in the October 2016 slaying of Sam Poss, 18, took the witness stand on Wednesday, May 16, 2016, to testify on his own behalf. Warren and Dakota White, 19, were arrested in the days after Poss vanished from his Perry home.
Macon-Bibb County shows how an unexpected explosion filming The 5th Wave was a lesson in preparedness in a presentation at FEMA's Emergency Management Institute in July 2015. Asst. Fire Chief Shane Edwards called crews in as a safety precaution.
Warner Robins building and transportation director Bill Mulkey says the Civic Center has good bones but since it was built in 1971, it has changed little. And now it's in need of renovations and updated design.
Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.
A Lizella man was found shot to death in the 4400 block of Dixon Road early Friday, May 11, 2018, in Bibb County's 17th homicide of the year. Bibb sheriff's deputies, DA's office and GBI are assisting in the investigation.
The former Taylor Memorial Hospital in Hawkinsville is being converted into 34 one and two bedroom unit apartments by TBG Residential of Atlanta. The apartments are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.
Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.