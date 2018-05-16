'5th Wave' fireball a lesson for Macon-Bibb preparedness
Macon-Bibb County shows how an unexpected explosion filming The 5th Wave was a lesson in preparedness in a presentation at FEMA's Emergency Management Institute in July 2015. Asst. Fire Chief Shane Edwards called crews in as a safety precaution.
Warner Robins building and transportation director Bill Mulkey says the Civic Center has good bones but since it was built in 1971, it has changed little. And now it's in need of renovations and updated design.
Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.
A Lizella man was found shot to death in the 4400 block of Dixon Road early Friday, May 11, 2018, in Bibb County's 17th homicide of the year. Bibb sheriff's deputies, DA's office and GBI are assisting in the investigation.
The former Taylor Memorial Hospital in Hawkinsville is being converted into 34 one and two bedroom unit apartments by TBG Residential of Atlanta. The apartments are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.
Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.
A woman was found dead on a Davis Homes porch and a man shot in a running jeep on Leaf Street in East Macon at about 5 AM Thursday, May 10, 2018. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating the county’s 16th homicide of 2018.