'5th Wave' fireball a lesson for Macon-Bibb preparedness

Macon-Bibb County shows how an unexpected explosion filming The 5th Wave was a lesson in preparedness in a presentation at FEMA's Emergency Management Institute in July 2015. Asst. Fire Chief Shane Edwards called crews in as a safety precaution.
Liz Fabian
People help injured bald eagle in Macon

Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.

Why are campaign financial reports important?

Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.