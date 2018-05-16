'Young kids find you something to do,' customer says after robbery

The Dollar General at 3407 Napier Ave. in Macon, Georgia, was robbed at about 11 AM Tuesday, May 15, 2018. One customer who did not wish to be identified spoke about recent crime in Bibb County.
Liz Fabian
People help injured bald eagle in Macon

Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.

Why are campaign financial reports important?

Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.