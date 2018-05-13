People help injured bald eagle in Macon

Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.
Sonja Adams - Special to The TelegraphWayne Crenshaw
The former Taylor Memorial Hospital in Hawkinsville is being converted into 34 one and two bedroom unit apartments by TBG Residential of Atlanta. The apartments are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.
A Lizella man was found shot to death in the 4400 block of Dixon Road early Friday, May 11, 2018, in Bibb County's 17th homicide of the year. Bibb sheriff's deputies, DA's office and GBI are assisting in the investigation.
Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.
A woman was found dead on a Davis Homes porch and a man shot in a running jeep on Leaf Street in East Macon at about 5 AM Thursday, May 10, 2018. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating the county’s 16th homicide of 2018.
Dakota White, accused of murder, aggravated assault and other crimes in the 2016 slaying of Sam Poss in Perry, Georgia, was found guilty on all charges Wednesday, May 9, 2019, after the jury deliberated for about 15 minutes.
Warner Robins, Georgia, police stun and strike a man who they say lunged at and attacked them while resisting being taken into custody after the man allegedly had been in a roadway performing martial arts and a sex act Tuesday, May 8, 2018, night.
Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first.
Rashad Marquez Mays appears in front of Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He is being held without bond in the Sunday, May 6, 2018, killing of Tavares Lester at the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive.