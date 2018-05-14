Warner Robins Civic Center: renovate or replace?

Warner Robins building and transportation director Bill Mulkey says the Civic Center has good bones but since it was built in 1971, it has changed little. And now it's in need of renovations and updated design.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
People help injured bald eagle in Macon

Latest News

People help injured bald eagle in Macon

Citizens and Bibb County law enforcement officers joined together on Sunday, May 13, 2018, to help a bald eagle hit by a car until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources could get there to pick it up.

Why are campaign financial reports important?

Latest News

Why are campaign financial reports important?

Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.