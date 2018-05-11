Bibb’s 17th homicide victim was known to sheriff’s deputies

A Lizella man was found shot to death in the 4400 block of Dixon Road early Friday, May 11, 2018, in Bibb County's 17th homicide of the year. Bibb sheriff's deputies, DA's office and GBI are assisting in the investigation.
Why are campaign financial reports important?

Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.

Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.