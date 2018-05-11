Man found dead in Bibb County ditch with gunshot to the head

A woman was found dead on a Davis Homes porch and a man shot in a running jeep on Leaf Street in East Macon at about 5 AM Thursday, May 10, 2018. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating the county’s 16th homicide of 2018.
Warner Robins, Georgia, police stun and strike a man who they say lunged at and attacked them while resisting being taken into custody after the man allegedly had been in a roadway performing martial arts and a sex act Tuesday, May 8, 2018, night.
Dakota White, accused of murder, aggravated assault and other crimes in the 2016 slaying of Sam Poss in Perry, Georgia, was found guilty on all charges Wednesday, May 9, 2019, after the jury deliberated for about 15 minutes.
Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first.
Rashad Marquez Mays appears in front of Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He is being held without bond in the Sunday, May 6, 2018, killing of Tavares Lester at the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive.
Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.