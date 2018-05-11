For rent: One bedroom apartment in former morgue

The former Taylor Memorial Hospital in Hawkinsville is being converted into 34 one and two bedroom unit apartments by TBG Residential of Atlanta. The apartments are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.
Why are campaign financial reports important?

Elected officials should fill out campaign financial reports because it makes it more likely to see if campaign contributions are influencing how an elected official is voting, says a Middle Georgia State associate professor.

Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.