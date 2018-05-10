‘Shots were fired into the Jeep’ in Macon homicide

A Macon 18-year-old, Shondrika Adams, was shot to death and a 16-year-old male was wounded in the Davis Homes public housing complex in east Bibb County at about 5 AM Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Liz Fabian
Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.