'Two shot, one deceased,' coroner says of Macon's 16th homicide

A woman was found dead on a Davis Homes porch and a man shot in a running jeep on Leaf Street in East Macon at about 5 AM Thursday, May 10, 2018. Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating the county’s 16th homicide of 2018.
Liz Fabian
Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Latest News

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.