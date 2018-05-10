Luther Williams Field facelift nearly finished

Macon Bacon owner Steve DeLay describes some of the improvements to Luther Williams Field where his team will begin playing baseball soon after Memorial Day.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.