'Jesus, don't let me go out like that,' man cries out before police stun and hit him

Warner Robins, Georgia, police stun and strike a man who they say lunged at and attacked them while resisting being taken into custody after the man allegedly had been in a roadway performing martial arts and a sex act Tuesday, May 8, 2018, night.
Aadam Wear Becky Purser
Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.