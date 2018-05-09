“One was shot in the hand, one was shot in the hip”

Two males were shot Wednesday afternoon, May 9, 2018, at Macon’s Pendleton Homes at 3401 Houston Avenue. Bibb County sheriff’s Sergeant Linda Howard said the shooting might have been accidental.
Liz Fabian
Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.