Perry teenager found guilty in 2016 slaying of fellow teen

Dakota White, accused of murder, aggravated assault and other crimes in the 2016 slaying of Sam Poss was found guilty on all charges after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes.
Jason Vorhees
Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.