Watch the Econo Lodge killing suspect appear in court for the first time

Rashad Marquez Mays appears in front of Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers Tuesday, May 8, 2018. He is being held without bond in the Sunday, May 6, 2018, killing of Tavares Lester at the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Georgia woman says another woman burned her wig

Angie Marie Smith of Macon, Georgia, called the cops on Friday, May 4, and reported that another woman had snatched her wig because it was "ugly as (expletive)" and then set it on fire. Smith, 54, told The Telegraph that the wig cost $85.