GBI agent describes officers-involved shooting in Perry

Law enforcement officers exchanged gunfire with a murder suspect while attempting to arrest him at the Scottish Inns and Suites in Perry, Ga., on Sunday, May 6, 2018. No one was injured.
Wayne Crenshaw
Macon Hornet store clerk shot

Latest News

Macon Hornet store clerk shot

Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating after a Macon store clerk was shot opening the business Friday, April 27, 2018. The man works at the hornet food store at 3109 Hillcrest Ave.

Purse-snatcher in action

Latest News

Purse-snatcher in action

It took all of 12 seconds for a man to steal a woman's purse from inside her car at Kroger gas pumps in Perry, Georgia, on April 25, 2018. Another similar theft occurred in Macon two days prior.