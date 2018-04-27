Sen. David Perdue visits Cox to tout tax cut

U.S. Sen. David Perdue speaks about the benefits of the Trump tax cuts during a visit to Cox Communications.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Bibb County sheriffs deputies are investigating after a Macon store clerk was shot opening the business Friday, April 27, 2018. The man works at the hornet food store at 3109 Hillcrest Ave.

It took all of 12 seconds for a man to steal a woman's purse from inside her car at Kroger gas pumps in Perry, Georgia, on April 25, 2018. Another similar theft occurred in Macon two days prior.

U. S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell presided over the naturalization of 22 new Americans from 18 countries in Macon. Catherine Richardson, who came to Georgia from South Africa to study music in 2004, talked about her road to citizenship.