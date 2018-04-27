‘We would have burned up or died in smoke,’ arson survivor says

The family of former football star Al Lucas says he would be proud to see the impact a scholarship program named in his honor continues to have on Bibb County student-athletes.Seven $1,000 scholarships were awarded at Wednesday's ceremony..
U. S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell presided over the naturalization of 22 new Americans from 18 countries in Macon. Catherine Richardson, who came to Georgia from South Africa to study music in 2004, talked about her road to citizenship.
Macon’s Keyon Hogan and a woman were shot dead early Wed. April 25, 2018, in a barrage of gunfire at 3670 Bloomfield Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said there have been 14 homicides in less than four months.
Windsor Academy student signs letter of intent to play softball at Georgia State University. The senior faced challenges from the disease Chiari malformation and underwent brain surgery during her junior year.
Macon Bibb County firefighters battled 15-20 arsons in vacant houses near Second Street and Ell Street in recent months. Fires April 17–18, 2018, have investigators thinking a pyromaniac is on the loose.