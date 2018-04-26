Purse-snatcher in action

It took all of 12 seconds for a man to steal a woman's purse from inside her car at Kroger gas pumps in Perry, Georgia, on April 25, 2018. Another similar theft occurred in Macon two days prior.
Laura Corley
U.S. welcomes new Americans from 18 countries

Latest News

U.S. welcomes new Americans from 18 countries

U. S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell presided over the naturalization of 22 new Americans from 18 countries in Macon. Catherine Richardson, who came to Georgia from South Africa to study music in 2004, talked about her road to citizenship.