Al Lucas' legacy lives on through giving back to student-athletes

The family of former football star Al Lucas says he would be proud to see the impact a scholarship program named in his honor continues to have on Bibb County student-athletes.Seven $1,000 scholarships were awarded at Wednesday's ceremony..
Stanley Dunlap
U.S. welcomes new Americans from 18 countries

U. S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell presided over the naturalization of 22 new Americans from 18 countries in Macon. Catherine Richardson, who came to Georgia from South Africa to study music in 2004, talked about her road to citizenship.