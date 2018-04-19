Facebook video shows lost dogs in Houston County

Windsor Academy student signs letter of intent to play softball at Georgia State University. The senior faced challenges from the disease Chiari malformation and underwent brain surgery during her junior year.
Macon Bibb County firefighters battled 15-20 arsons in vacant houses near Second Street and Ell Street in recent months. Fires April 17–18, 2018, have investigators thinking a pyromaniac is on the loose.
The Bibb County school district will gain $1 million through two settlements related to a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit. Board of Education President Lester Miller speaks about the agreements and parties involved.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the departments response to the recent homicides and shootings in Macon. Davis held up an example of the weapons that deputies are seizing off the streets.
Bibb County sheriffs deputies say Lewis Williams, 52, was shot in the back, arm and leg while walking near Roff Ave. and Henley St. He called for help near the sheriffs district office on Pio Nono Avenue early Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
An unmarked grave at Macon, GA’s Evergreen Cemetery could hold Drew Greer, missing from Addison, Michigan, since Feb. 12, 1979. An exhumation on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, could solve a mystery haunting two law enforcement officers 785 miles apart .
2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell married Spencer Maxwell on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Macon, Ga. A trolley named for Otis Redding's "Dreams to Remember" waited outside to carry the wedding party to the reception.
Early morning and mid-afternoon commuters who experience traffic delays on Bass Road between New Forsyth and Interstate 75 will not experience any relief anytime soon as widening project could take up to 10 years.