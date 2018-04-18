‘Something going on in the neighborhood,’ firefighter says of arsons

Macon Bibb County firefighters battled 15-20 arsons in vacant houses near Second Street and Ell Street in recent months. Fires April 17–18, 2018, have investigators thinking a pyromaniac is on the loose.
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.