Windsor pitcher realizes dream amid health struggles

Windsor Academy student signs letter of intent to play softball at Georgia State University. The senior faced challenges from the disease Chiari malformation and underwent brain surgery during her junior year.
Beau Cabell
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

Local

Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Latest News

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.