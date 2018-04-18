Bibb school board settlements are 'satisfactory to both sides'

The Bibb County school district will gain $1 million through two settlements related to a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit. Board of Education President Lester Miller speaks about the agreements and parties involved.
Andrea Honaker
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Judge denies bond for accused Macon rapist

Usher Lamar Johnson requested a commitment hearing Friday, April 6, 2018, before Bibb Magistrate Judge Edgeley Myers at the Bibb County Jail. Johnson is accused of raping a woman at a northeast Macon apartment building on April 2, 2018.